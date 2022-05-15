KOELLER, Charles D. "Charlie"



Age 75 passed away Monday May 9, 2022. He was born April 9, 1947, in Hamilton to the late Forest and Annabelle (nee Kimbrell) Koeller. On January 27, 1968, in Hamilton he married Shirley Hodges. Charlie loved golf but was a second love to his family. He cherished the golf trips with his buddies Don, Kenny, Rosie, and Wayne.



Charlie is survived by his wife Shirley Koeller; children Aaron (Rachael) Koeller, Andi (Jeff) Maggard; five grandsons Wolfie Koeller, Bram (Savannah) Koeller, Ronin (Shannon) Koeller, Chase Maggard, Gage Maggard; one great-grandson Charlie "Bird" Koeller; a sister Carol (Ron) Crysel. Charlie was affectionately known as "Punkin" by many family and friends who survive him. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters Marilyn Urban and Patty Rothfuss. Services were conducted at the family's convenience. Donations may be made in Charlie's memory to Hospice of Cincinnati 4310



Cooper Rd Blue Ash, Ohio 45242 and University of Cincinnati Anatomical Gift Program PO BOX 670667 Cincinnati, Ohio 45267. Online condolences may be expressed at



