Koch, Barbara

Barbara Carol Reboulet Koch passed quietly into the presence of her Lord on October 2, 2023 in Satellite Beach, FL. Barbara was born on July 31st, 1938 in Brookville, OH to Ralph and Ruth (Malloy) Reboulet. She was the third of four children. She grew up with her mother in Dayton, OH where she attended Chaminade-Julianne Catholic School and then graduating from St Joe's. Barbara loved to listen to the music of the Frank Sinatra era and could name most songs and the singers. Her circle of girlfriends from High School would remain in contact over the years with monthly card club and dinners. She worked at the University of Dayton before she met William James Koch (Bill). They were married on June 24, 1961. During their 37 years of marriage they welcomed 4 children into their home in Kettering. Barbara and Bill traveled many places in the family station wagon, exploring history, and nature while making memories through many new experiences. Also, she traveled to Hawaii, Hungary, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Morocco and most US states and territories. They were always present for family events. Their Happy Place was always Edgecombe, ME. After the passing of her husband, Barbara would spend time living with each of her children. Although not adventurous by nature, she would count water skiing, kayaking, motorcycle riding, and sailing as things she had done. She was dedicated to writing cards and notes to her family and friends, and making cheesecake for neighbors, friends and events as examples of her gentle kindness. She was always ready to tell a story of her childhood or play a game of Rummy. She was a life long member of the Catholic Church and was most recently a member of St. Joan of Arc in Powell, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 brothers Larry and Richard. She is survived by her brother Tom Reboulet (Brenda), her children Jenny Chandler (Curt), Tina Laporte (Steve DeLisle), Joe Koch, and Mark Koch. Grand children Erin Chandler (James Klemenz), Cameron LaPorte, Allie LaPorte, Luke Chandler, Graham Koch, and Step Grand Children Ben and Kelly DeLisle. And numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held Monday, October 16, 2023 at 11:00 am in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



