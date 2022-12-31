KNUTSON, Donald Carl



92, of Middletown, passed on Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence. Among survivors is his wife, Millie. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Grace Memorial Gardens, Grace Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St. Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com