Knox, Margaret Mulligan

Margaret Burke Mulligan Knox passed away around 3:00 a.m., Sunday morning, July 16, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb Memory Care Unit in Butler, IN.



Maggie was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 22, 1962, to James Joseph and Patricia Louise Marshall Mulligan. She graduated from the Oakwood schools and attended Webster College to study Theatre Arts. France, however, captured her attention, so she went exploring and received her B.A. in Comparative Literature from The American College in Paris.



Maggie married Noel Hollis Knox on October 19, 1996, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood. She is survived by Noel, their child, William Gannon Knox, both of Fort Wayne, IN, and her stepson, Benjamin Hollis Knox (Kendall Anne Sargeant Knox) of Venice, CA. She is also survived by her siblings, Sarah Gannon Mulligan, of St. Paul, MN, and Patrick Jarrett Mulligan, of Kettering, OH. Her parents predeceased her in 2021.



Maggie's lifelong passion was the performing arts. As a young woman, she made her living and found her share of fame in plays, musicals, and other professional theatre. When she was not acting, dancing, or singing, Maggie was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making theatrical costumes, clothes, and home furnishings. She was an intuitive cook and found a perfect match for her interests in food and spectacle when she joined the catering/event planning industry, in which she worked for many years. She employed her talents, skills, and experiences in putting on a show in Dayton at Benham's and Olivia's, in Cincinnati at the Marriott and the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati, and in Fort Wayne at the Grand Wayne Center, the Boys and Girls Club, Three Rivers Montessori, and The Landmark. At different times in her life, she also enjoyed ballet, competitive swimming, synchronized swimming, and being the lead singer with Fort Wayne's big band, the Stardust Dance Band.



The family is forever thankful to Maggie's devoted friends, Laura Ridgeway, Diane Nelson, and Marisa Mills, Pam Becher, Becky Howser, and Noel's brother and sister-in-law, Neal and Beverly Knox. Their love and support sustained us all.



Donations in Maggie's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the American Brain Foundation, or the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, IN.



