KNOX, Carol

KNOX (Johnson), Carol "Marie"



Age 77 of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,



September 9, 2021, after more than 16 years battling breast cancer. Carol was born on February 10, 1944, in Rockford, IL, to parents William and Margaret (Olson) Johnson. Carol is



survived by her husband, Ted, and their two children,



Jonathan (Cathrine) and Rebecca (Kevin). Jonathan's family



includes his fiancé Cathrine, Carol's two grandsons Matthew (Katie) Knox and Michael Knox, Cathrine's son Connor and grandson Alexander, daughter Caitlin (Steven) and granddaughter Miranda. Rebecca's family includes Kevin and his daughter Bella. Carol married her husband of 56 years, Francis (Ted) Stratton Knox III, PhD, on June 26, 1965, in Rockford, IL. Carol graduated from East High School, Rockford, IL, before attending Iowa State University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Home Economics Education. After a short time teaching Home Economics in Chicago, IL, Carol began working in secretarial and administrative jobs in addition to doing volunteer work. When her husband was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 they were assigned to Fort Rucker, AL. During her time at Fort Rucker, Carol served as a Red Cross Volunteer at Lyster Army Hospital providing compassionate care and support for the soldiers recovering there. For the last 20 years of her career Carol worked at Kettering Medical



Center first as the pharmacy secretary, then an administrative position in rehabilitation medicine, and finally as a medical



records technician. One of Carol's hobbies was making crafts, and early on enjoyed working on cross stitch projects which included mounted pictures. Later, Carol became an avid quilter and won an award for her quilt at the Miami Valley Orchid Society Show. Carol enjoyed watching and supporting her children and grandchildren participate in Centerville



athletics and the Centerville Jazz Band. As an avid sports fan Carol also enjoyed following Iowa State and Auburn University football, War Eagle! Carol was an active 32 year member of St. George's Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir with her husband and was an integral part of the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Funeral services for Carol will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429, on October 2, 2021, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Pink Ribbon Girls or St. George's Episcopal Church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

