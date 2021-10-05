KNOPS, Buretta A.



Age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. Buretta retired from Burt's Parking Company. She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton M. in 2003; 2 daughters, Doris McGohan and Joyce



Oroszi; son, Joe David Smart; son-in-law, Daniel McGohan, and grandson, Mark Stutson. Buretta is survived by her daughter, Judith Knops of Santa Fe, NM; son, Michael Knops of IN; grandchildren, Dennis Lee (Connie), Melinda (Jonathan),



Heidi, Mollie (Philip), and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Chelsea, Theodore, Abigail, and Madelyn; great-great-granddaughter, Layla; Special friends, Alma, Shirley, and



Phyllis. Funeral Service 6 PM Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Reverend Jay McMillen officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Buretta's memory.

