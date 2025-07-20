Knopp, Sr. Patricia



Sr. Patricia Knopp, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully on July 12, 2025, at the age of 89, in the 71st year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brother, David, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Her parents and other siblings preceded her in death. Sister's ministry in religious education and communications took her to Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus OH, and Chicago, IL.



The visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton on Wednesday, July 23 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jubilee Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208, Phone: 513-321-0404 www.rohdefuneral.com



