KNOPP, Kennneth

KNOPP, Kenneth L.



Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on September 14, 2022. He was born on March 22, 1943, to the late Mary and John William Knopp Jr. He will be sorely missed by partner of 28 years, Carol A. Sears; adult children Tom (Julie) Sears and Kelly Barnett; grandchildren Nathan and Anna Sears, Cade, Kendall, Quinn Barnett; special niece Jennifer Hinkle; great nieces Emily Deaton and family, Casey Hinkle and family, Skylar Hinkle; brother David (Terri) Knopp, Sr. Patricia Knopp, SND, and a host of other friends and family members. Funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will be held at 12 PM on Friday until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenn's honor to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.

