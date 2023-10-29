Knoll, Richard Edward "Rich"



Knoll, Richard (Rich) Edward, age 70. With heavy hearts our family is heartbroken Rich passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margaret Knoll and is survived by: his wife, Nikki, their daughter, Jennifer, their son, David, and grand-dog, Diesel. A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be celebrated on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 1:00pm at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike Dayton, OH. 45459. Please join us for refreshments afterwards at the Church. Visit www.sfacc.org (scroll down and click on STREAM SPOT) for live streaming. Visit www.westbrockfuneralhome.com to view the entire obituary.



