KNISLEY, Douglas K.



DOUGLAS K. KNISLEY, age 82, of Springfield, passed away on October 8, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Springfield on October 18, 1940, the son of Albert and Margaret (Freshour) Knisley. Doug retired from the Cascade Corporation after 45 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting with his best friend, Donnie Parks for many years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Doug was a die-hard Steeler's fan and enjoyed watching games with his grandson. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Rebecca Knisley; daughters, Tracey McDaniel and Lorrie McCabe; grandchildren, Joshua McDaniel, Madison McDaniel, Zachary McCabe and Sarah McCabe; great-grandchildren, Cam, Wes, Hayden, Memphis and Olivia. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Knisley Jr. A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Wednesday, October 18, his 83rd birthday, beginning at 2:00pm in THE LANDING AT LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME (Adjacent to Littleton & Rue Funeral Home). The family will receive guests from 1-2pm prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral