On September 11, 2021, Catherine Ann Knese (Rupp) passed away. She was a beloved wife of Dane (Tony) Knese for 42 years, mother of 4 (Sherri, Heather, Travis and Shawn) and grandmother to 9. A celebration of life will be held on October 2, 2021, at her family home.