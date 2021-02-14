KNECHTLY, Patricia



Age 90, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, February 10, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. "Patty Ruth" was born on January 9, 1931, in West Union, OH. It was so cold that day the doctor drove on the ice across Brush Creek to get to the house where she delivered a beautiful, young soul known to all as Patty Ruth. Over the next nine decades, Patty Ruth would touch thousands of lives in her humble approach to helping others learn and grow. Patty Ruth the youngest of 5 children and was the daughter of the late Earl and Phoebe (Chamblin) Young. She married Francis Knechtly, who preceded her in death 2010.



Pat was a lifelong educator taking her first teaching job at 18. Pat attended Ohio State University, earned her bachelor's degree from Wilmington College in education and her master's degree from Wright State University. She dedicated the next 35 years of her life shaping the young minds of students. The last 25 of those teaching years were in room 20 educating first graders at Ida Weller Elementary in Centerville. She retired from the Centerville City School System in 1992.



Pat leaves behind a living legacy consisting of her daughter, Sue (Gary) White of Centerville; sons, Rex (Donna Leone) Knechtly of Hanover, PA, and Todd (Kim) Knechtly of Centerville; granddaughter Kayla (Jay) Anspach of Centerville; grandsons, Josh (Karen) White of Cleveland, Eric White



(Jenny) of Centerville, Chris Moore (Maggie) of Centerville and Kyle Knechtly (Rose) of CA; great-granddaughter,



Charlotte; and great-grandsons, Logan, Lucas and Braydon. Additionally, Pat leaves this world with many adoring students from coast to coast, extended family, and dear friends.



Visitation will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton. A special visitation for those educators who have known and loved Pat over the years is being held at 10:15-11:00 am followed by visitation open to everyone from 11:00-12:30. Given the circumstances of COVID and the weather, please do not feel obligated to stay for funeral service following the visitation. People pass away and love lives on.



The state of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and requires that face masks will be worn in all public places.



Newcomer follows all recommendations, requirements and regulations offered by CDC, OBOH, MBOH and ODH.

