Knabb, Michael



Michael Robert Knab, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Louis and Estelle Knab. Also preceding him in death is his sister, Lois Jean, granddaughter, Morgan and sister-in-law, Cindy. He is survived by this three children, Stephen (Melissa), Shannon (Eric) and Matthew (Aley) along with five grandchildren, Jessica (Wagner), Joshua (Susan), Holly, Madison and Andrew and three great grandchildren, Audriana, Kevin Jr., and Hudson. He is also survived by his four siblings, Thomas, MaryLou (Tom), Judy (Bruce) and Rich (Pat) along with several nieces and nephews.



Mike served in the United States Air Force. He was very proud of his service to our country. He went on to retire from Standard Register Company and later worked at Naked Furniture store.



He loved sports, both playing (tennis) and watching (football/baseball). He particularly enjoyed attending Dayton Dragons games with his children and rooting on the Cincinnati Bengals every chance he had. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor along with his beautiful blue eyes. Both would light up a room whenever he walked in. He never knew a stranger and was always there to help someone in need.



He was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He will be profoundly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.



Services will be held at a later date.

