KLOTZ, Lois Elaine



93 of New Carlisle, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. Lois was born January 24, 1929, in Dayton, to the late George and Dorothy (Jacobs) Baber, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Frank Klotz in 2016 and two sons Tim and Tom. Lois leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Jan (Fred) Lawrence, Judi (Phil) Kuhlman, five grandchildren, Russ Lawrence, Melissa (Josh) Hensley, Jeff (Meg) Lawrence, Andrea (Spencer) Smith, Nicole (Kenny)



Miller and 7 great-grandchildren. Lois loved baking and



sharing her baked goods with everyone. She especially loved being with her family and friends. Her family will receive friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Saturday, February 26 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will



follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lois may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Association (www.ursdayton.org). Lois' family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff at Vancrest of New Carlisle and VITAS Hospice. To leave a message or share a special memory of Lois with her family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

