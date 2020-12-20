KLOTNIA, Audrey Helen



Audrey Helen Klotnia was born January 2, 1934, in Toronto, Canada. She passed away peacefully December 18, 2020, in Barrington, surrounded by her loving family.



Audrey is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph; children, Paul (Alison) Klotnia, Diane Klotnia (Kevin Carter), Jean (Ray) Harrington, John Klotnia (Laura Eitzen), Maureen (Chris) Mathis, and Doug (Lisa) Klotnia; grandchildren, Katie and Ryan Klotnia, Erin and Hannah Carter, Frances Harrington, Aaron and William Klotnia, Milena, Paul, and Georgia Mathis, and Audrey and Eleanor Klotnia; and sister, Jean (late Don) Catton, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Frances Lee; and brothers, Alan Lee and Albert Lee. She was a sweetheart to her husband and a dear heart to all.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Anne Catholic Church.



Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Catholic Charities USA.

