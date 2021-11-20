KLOPPENBURG, David Victor "Dave"



83, passed away In Huntley, IL, on November 15, 2021. Dave was born in Davenport, Iowa, on November 22, 1937, to



parents George Kloppenburg and Elizabeth (nee Herrick) Kloppenburg.



His childhood was spent in Bettendorf, Iowa, and he attended high school in Maquoketa, Iowa. Dave later went to college at Iowa State University where he was a member of the ROTC, Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, active in theater and was also a Cheerleader for Iowa State. He majored in Engineering and graduated in 1959.



Upon graduation, Dave enlisted into the United States Army in 1960 and also served in the Army Reserves with an Honorable Discharge in 1966. Dave married Kay L. Sullivan in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 31, 1959. Dave and Kay moved to Ohio in 1960, where they raised their two children Jeffrey and



Stephen in Centerville, OH.



Dave spent his 44 year career working for General Motors in Morraine, OH, as a Senior Engineer and retired in 2004.



Dave was a proud Eagle Scout and later in life was a Scout Leader for both of his sons'



who in turn both earned their Eagle Scout.



In 2005 Dave and Kay moved to McCormick, South Carolina to enjoy retirement. Dave was a member of the Thurmond Lake Sail and Power Squadron. He had a passion for boating, golf, gardening, reading and entertaining friends and family. Dave was active with his church and enjoyed singing in his church choir. He loved spending time with his grandchildren who



lovingly called him "Bumpa". Dave was always generous with his time and advice and was always willing to help those in need.



He is survived by his wife Kay, children Jeffrey (Jennifer), Stephen (Stephanie), and grandchildren Caitlin, Daniel,



Patrick, Makenzie and Julia and his sister Mary Joy Stead (Jerre).



Dave will be interred at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa, IA. The family will have a private service in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Macular Degeneration Research; http://www.brightfocus.org.

