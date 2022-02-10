KLIPFEL, Lois D.



Age 94 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was born on August 22, 1927, to the late, Walter and Freida Weber. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Ralph C. Klipfel and daughter, Diane E. Fowler. Lois is survived by her children: Stephen (Dina), David (Pandora); 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and 1 sister. A visitation will be held from 1-2pm with the funeral beginning at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 8917 E. County Rd 1300 N. Sunman, IN 47041. She will then be laid to rest in St. John's Cemetery. Arrangements



entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering, Ohio. Please visit www.westbrockfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

