Klink, Donald

Klink Sr., Donald Eugene



Donald Eugene Klink Sr., age 79 of Arcanum, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023. He was a graduate of Verona High School class of 1964. Don retired from Chrysler with over 38 years of service. He enjoyed horseback riding, riding his Harley, going to the lake with his family, and mud racing. Don was also an avid bowler, bowling at least two 300 games. He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Sharon (Wombold) Klink, son: Donnie (Robin) Klink Jr., grandchildren: Dillon and Rosie, great granddaughter: Brinley, brothers: Dick (Sandy) Klink, John Klink, Paul (Marjie) Klink, sisters: Saundra Haworth, Cecilia (Bob) Tyler, brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law: Jack Wombold, Bonnie & Ron Hodge, Anita Wombold, Karen Wombold, Nancy Wombold, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Chalmer and Betty (Walters) Klink and sister: Becky Rhoades. The family would like to express a special thank you to Resthaven Nursing Home in Greenville, Brookville Family Care, Upper Valley Medical Center and Everheart Hospice of Darke County for the wonderful care given to Don. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home with Brandon Wombold officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To view the service for Don and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



