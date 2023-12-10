Klette, JoAnn



JoAnn Klette age 88 of Fairfield Township passed away on Wednesday December 6, 2023. She was born in Cincinnati the daughter of the late Clyde and Ann (nee Vodoski) Tuttle. JoAnn was married to Raymond Klette and he preceded her in death in 2010. She worked many jobs throughout her life including a real estate agent, travel agent, RN, and owned a beauty salon. She enjoyed traveling the world. She is survived by three children Linda Klette, Dan (Heidi) Klette, and Tom (Tonette) Klette; ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Visitation will be at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday December 16, 2023 from 10:00AM until the time of the memorial service at 11:00AM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhom



