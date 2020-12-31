KLEINFELDER, George

KLEINFELDER, Jr.,



George H.



Age 85 of Beavercreek, went to his maker on Sunday, December 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents George Sr. and Viola Kleinfelder, brother Edward George, sisters Irene Armstrong, Mary Crider, Wilma Christensen, and Violamay. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Sandra, sons George



(Isabel), David (Lori), Mike (Kim), and grandchildren Crystal (Jim) Gray, Kevin, Amanda, Morgan (Jordan) Gidley and Luke. George worked at Delco Products, a division of G.M., for 41 years as a Mechanical



Engineer. He was a loving husband, dad and grandpa. Private memorial services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to any



Parkinson's Foundation of your choosing.



