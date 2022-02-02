KLAY, DOROTHY

KLAY (Miller), Dorothy Ilene
DOROTHY ILENE (MILLER) KLAY, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Friday morning,
January 28, 2022. Please Note: Dorothy's funeral service will now be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. A
private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Memories and condolences may be shared at
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com