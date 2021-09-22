journal-news logo
KLANG, Elsie

KLANG (Fitzhugh),

Elsie Louise

Elsie Louise Klang (Fitzhugh), a mother, grandmother, and friend of Springfield, OH, passed away after her battle with cancer on September 20, 2021.

Elsie is survived by her five children, Corrin Harper (Kyle), Megan Klang (Daunte), Erica Gad (Derek), Zoe Scaglia (Alexander), and Douglas Klang III (Madison). She also is survived by her four grandchildren Kennedy Harper, Della Harper, Neely Harper, Enzo Scaglia, Emberfaye Gad and more grandchildren to come.

Elsie was born in Frankfort, MI, on July 22, 1964, to Vergie Elsie Powers (DeJonge, Fitzhugh) and Dale Fitzhugh, who preceded her in death. She was a devoted mother, who loved gardening, cooking, animals, and showed kindness to all. She received her black belt in karate in 2012 at age 46. After raising her five children into adulthood, she provided care to those on Hospice as an STNA.

A celebration of her life will be held in her honor, more details to come.

In lieu of flowers , please consider donating to Animal Welfare League in Elsie Louise Klang's honor.




Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

