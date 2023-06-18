Kitchens, Loretta



Kitchens, Loretta age 88 of Riverside passed away Tuesday June 6, 2023. Loretta was born on November 13, 1934 in LAFOLLETTE, TN. To the late Charles and Verla Mowell. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband Howard Kitchens of 63 years, sister Ella-Mae Miller and brothers Charles, LT and Frank Mowell. She is survived by her and Howards 3 children Steve (Bonnie) Kitchens, Scott (Mina Lundy) Kitchens and Karen (Dennis) Dzielski, grandchildren, Rebecca, Hannah, Joshua, Brian and Sarah, great grandchildren, Jordan and Autumn, and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Loretta was a member of Third Street Baptist Church for 50 years and a member of the Memorial Church. Her hobbies included camping, sewing, ping pong, basketball and mini bike off roading, she also held several records for longest phone conversations by any one person and was well known for being fashionably late (she will be missed). Our mom was devoted to her family. She was the most caring, loving and gentle soul anyone could be blessed with in their life. She always was there for you and cared for you. She was a beautiful woman, a lady, a devoted Christian and a friend to many hurting hearts, people she didn't even know, someone who needed prayer. Mom you will be missed, but we are confident you are at peace with God and we will see you again. What a day of rejoicing that will be! Visitation from 6-8 pm Wednesday June 21, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Funeral Service 1 pm Thursday June 22, 2023 at the funeral home. Pastor Mike Henry officiating. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com