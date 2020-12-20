KITCHEN, Sandra Joy



Age 72, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. Sandra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and attended the Huber Heights Church of God where she served for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil & Elizabeth



Reese; and son, Todd. Sandra is survived by her loving husband, John M.; daughter & son-in-law, Shannon E. & Todd Brown of GA; son & daughter-in-law, J. Bryan & Mary Beth Kitchen of IL; sisters, Denise Palen of Butler Township and



Jody Durica; brother, Dr. Ted Reese of IN; grandchildren, Noah, Ethan, Collin, Madelyn & Jack; other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike with Pastor Dwight Bruggeman officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial



Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 AM until 1 PM service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Huber Heights Church of God in Sandra's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to



Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

