KIST, James M.



Nov. 6, 1953 - Jan. 11, 2023



Jim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to his loving parents Carol (nee Braun) and Larry Kist on November 6, 1953. He is the beloved husband of Cindy (nee Smith) Kist; devoted father of Tim J. (Mary) Kist, Danny Kist and Kelly (Curtis) Rouse; cherished grandfather of Savannah, Maverick and William Kist, and David and Wyatt Rouse; loving brother of Diana Kist, David (Debra Karch) Kist, Gail Kist-Kline (Keith Kline), Rick (Karen) Kist, Ken (Missy) Kist and Kevin Kist; dear son-in-law of Teenie Smith, Bob (Dora) Smith and Melanie Clayton; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Larry Kist and father-in-law Bob Smith.



Jim was a faithful Kroger employee for over 40 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; he had a love for the outdoors and especially enjoyed his annual salmon fishing trip with his brothers. More than anything, though, he loved his grandbabies. Jim will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



A visitation for Jim will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 3-5 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Hamilton. Those wishing to share memories of Jim with his family and friends are encouraged to stay until the end of the visitation. Donations in Jim's name may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.

