Kirshner, Jessica

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Kirshner, Jessica Hallie

Passed away at the age of 27 years old on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. She was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, and cousin. She is survived by her parents Jeff and Renee (Franklin) Kirshner; her grandparents Dan Franklin, the late Ruth Franklin, the late Annette Kirshner, David and Janis Kirshner; her aunts and uncles Teri and the late Ed Mino, Teri and Mike Halasz, Craig Franklin, Kate and Matt Harpring, Lynda Strelitz; her cousins Matt and Danielle Mino, Jami Mino, Rachel, Grant and Lindsey Halasz, Brittany and Josh Strelitz and Carter Harpring. Jessica had an incredible inner strength, a fiery personality, and a loving heart. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 12:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers, Jessica's family is asking for donations to be made to a children's hospital or an organization that benefits persons with disabilities. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

