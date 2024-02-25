Kirkpatrick, Steve "Kirkie"



Steve (Kirk) Kirkpatrick died on Thursday, February 8, 2024, two days shy of his 92nd birthday. "Kirkie" was the unforgettable Morning Show Host on 1410 WING from 1966 until his retirement in 1991. Kirk was inducted into the Radio/Television Broadcasters Hall of Fame of Ohio, as well as the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please keep Steve's loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Mary Wellmeier Kirkpatrick and his two daughters, Amy Kirkpatrick and Casey Kirkpatrick in your prayers. To honor Steve, he asks that everyone show kindness to those in need and cherish the ones you love.



