Kirkpatrick, Joshua Michael "Josh"



Joshua Michael Kirkpatrick, "Josh", of Dayton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on 12/30/23 at the age of 43. Josh was born in Columbus, Ohio to Michael Kirkpatrick and Patricia Kirkpatrick (Davis). He was preceded in death by his father Michael, grandparents Orie Kirkpatrick, Belva Geis, Norman "Pete" Davis, and Artis Davis. Joshua loved his family dearly and took great pride in them. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Patricia Davis; sisters Carmen Kirkpatrick and Jamie (Michael) Finch; niece Courtnie Kimberlin; nephews Trenton Kirkpatrick and Camron Kirkpatrick along with a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Josh was an avid reader. He has read the entire Bible many times and took interest in reading books on history, theology, politics, and religion.



Josh faced many tough challenges in life which he faced head on with Jesus by his side. He now rests in victory and peace. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful." ~2nd Timothy 4:7.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 9th at 1 pm at Maple Avenue Church of God, 1352 S. Maple Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324



