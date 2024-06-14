Kirkpatrick, Elizabeth Leszkiewicz



Elizabeth Leszkiewicz Kirkpatrick. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kirkpatrick for 36 years. Devoted mother of Stephen (Diana Papademas) Kirkpatrick, Melissa (Laura Brenner) Kirkpatrick, John (Erica) Kirkpatrick, Mary Beth Kirkpatrick, Laurel (Ben) Jones, and Ted (Jill) Kirkpatrick. Cherished grandmother of Ceci Kirkpatrick, Anna Jones, Samantha Jones, Kinsey Kirkpatrick, & Tyler Kirkpatrick. Sister of Rosamond Naylor. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. She was born on May 8, 1923, the daughter of Joseph and Miriam Ellis Leszkiewicz of Braintree, Massachusetts, where she attended Thayer Academy. She completed one year of college at Earlham in Richmond, Indiana, before enlisting in the Marines where she met fellow Marine Joseph Kirkpatrick. They married in Braintree after the war before settling in Oxford where she continued college courses in art at Miami University. Her passion for arts and crafts never waned as she learned to make lovely dolls, quilts, and weave wicker baskets and chair seats. An avid watercolor artist, her paintings were displayed in numerous shows throughout the area. As a lifelong Unitarian, she was a member of the Hopewell Unitarian Universalist Community. She was a WWII Marine Corps Veteran. Elizabeth passed away on June 7, 2024 at the age of 101 years. A Memorial Visitation will be held for her on Monday, June 17th from 5 to 7 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH 45056. Memorial donations can be to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com





