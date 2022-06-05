Kirkbride, William

KIRKBRIDE, Jr., William E. "Bill"



75, of Urbana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022. He was born October 10, 1946, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late William E. and Helen J. Kirkbride. Bill retired from Navistar after 32 years of service. He was an avid motorcyclist, mechanic and a clock smith. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Sue Kirkbride; his three children: Bill Kirkbride (Carla Tossey), Jennifer Osterholt (Shawn) and Julie Tedeschi (Joe); grandchildren: Jakeb (Keaira), Brett (Mikayla), Emma (Kole), Jillian, Brandon, Conner and Joseph; great-grandchildren: Eden, Mabel, Jaxton, Harrison and Banks; a dear cousin, Sue Shupe; and special friends: Jimmy Bowermeister and Mary and Jim Justice; and a host of many good friends and his constant companions, Buster and Ella. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Mam and Daddy John Stewart and his sister, Dannie Kirkbride. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



