Kirby Thoma

Thoma, Kirby Neal



Kirby Neal Thoma, 68, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2025. A dedicated and talented mechanic, Kirby spent his career working side by side with his father, Neal, taking immense pride in his craft. He worked for Ron Napier at Ron's Car Care from 2018-2022. He loved working with Ron and his team. He loved his work, cared deeply for his customers, and was known for the honest service and personal attention he brought to every vehicle he touched. His kindness, skill, and genuine care made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. Kirby is survived by his loving wife, Jodi Thoma; his sister, Nancy Thoma; his uncle, Jerry Thoma; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Judy Heffner; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Laura Heffner; his sister-in-law Jill Heffner and Todd Davis; his nephew Donnie Heffner and Erin Loveland; his nephew Nicholas Perez and Lauren Tuner. He was predeceased by his parents, Neal and Nancy Thoma, and his brother-in-law, Don Steward. Kirby never met a stranger and was always ready to lend a helping hand. His warmth, humor, and generosity will be deeply missed. Private graveside services were held at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. A celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2026. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to SISCA in his name. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRARMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartdschmidtparramore.com.



