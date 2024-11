Kirby, Roberta "Jean"



age 96, of Kettering, OH passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 or SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd.



Dayton, OH 45458, in Jean's name. Full obituary can be found at www.Routsong.com.



