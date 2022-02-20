KIRBY, Jerry L.



87, of Rancho Mirage, CA, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, peacefully in his sleep.



A memorial service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45429 on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery.



Born in Columbus, OH, on June 28, 1934, to Paul R. and Lula F. Kirby, Jerry was a 1952 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Dayton, OH., Jerry attended the University of Michigan on a football scholarship before



returning to Dayton and beginning work at Citizens Federal Savings. He was also a U.S. Army veteran



Jerry was married to his high school sweetheart E. Lynne. Kirby on October 11, 1958, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. They were happily married for more than 62 years. They welcomed their son Timothy (Tim) in 1962 and their son Jeffrey (Jeff) in 1964. They retired to the Palm Springs area of California in 2001.



Jerry had a very successful career in the banking business with Citizens Federal Savings, Citfed Bank Corp. and Fifth/Third Bank over a 47-year period. Jerry rose through the ranks of the organization starting as a teller and ultimately retired as the President, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the organization. He also served on the board of directors of many local Dayton civic and private organizations including the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Federal Reserve Bank and the Dayton Foundation



Jerry had a passion for running and was a regular at the Downtown Dayton YMCA. He logged over 40,000 miles over a 42-year period. He finally hung up his running shoes on his eightieth birthday.



Those who knew Jerry well would describe him as selfless, loyal, hardworking, generous and humble.



The Kirby Family wishes to thank all of those who have reached out to the family over the past few days to share their memories of Jerry and to offer their help as the family prepares to say goodbye.



Jerry is survived by his son Jeff and wife Kim, his daughter in-law Lori and his grandsons Ryan, Tyler and Daniel. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Lynne and his son Tim.



In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association and the Dayton Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to



