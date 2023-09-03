Kirby, Betty J



Betty Jane Kirby,



Age 92, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 31, 2023 at the Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio.



She was born February 14, 1931 in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late John Michael & Reba Roena (Starr) Ebensteiner.



Betty had worked as a Sales Clerk for Sears, Clyo Road, Centerville. She was a member of Miami Valley Square Dancers Club, and the Stillwater United Methodist Church, Butler Township, Montgomery County, Ohio.



Surviving are her children- Darrell V. (Gina) Kirby, Jr. of Tipp City, OH, Dave M. (Amy) Kirby of Tipp City, OH, Darlene Wine of Mason, Ohio, Donna (Michael) Field of Oldsmar, FL, & Denise (Gary) Simon of Lecanto, FL; Eight grandchildren; Nine great-grandchildren; Five great-great-grandchildren; her twin sister- Barbara Rizzo of Dayton, Oh; and sister, Bernice (Tom) Mattern of Fairborn, OH.



In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by husband- Darrell Vernor Kirby; and brother- John Thomas (Darlene) Ebensteiner.



Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor Rob Ulmer officiating.. Interment will follow in the Clarksville Cemetery, Clarksville, Ohio. Friends will be received from 12:30 - 1:00 PM at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.



Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45177. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.





