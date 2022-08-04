KIPLING, Alfred Junior "Bud"



Age 90, of Englewood, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bud was a former co-owner of B & J Cutters and retired as a Steel Rule Die maker from Moore Paper Boxes Inc. He was a lifetime member of Grace United Methodist Church. Bud was an avid basketball fan. He enjoyed playing basketball and competed in the Senior Olympics. He often went to many Northmont High School basketball and football games. Bud also enjoyed playing tennis at Sinclair. He is survived by his children: Angela (Paul) Veneroni, Terry (Bonnie) Kipling, Brian (Nicole) Kipling, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Marcella (Kinder) Kipling, parents: Abraham and Martha (Vonthune) Kipling and 4 sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the service for Bud and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



