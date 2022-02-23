KINSWORTHY, Frances Jean



Age 74, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022.



Services will be held in Lebanon, Ohio, at a later date.



Frances entered this life on October 2, 1947, in Dayton, OH, to the late Charles and Queenie Simpson Kinsworthy. She was an escrow officer and enjoyed collecting antiques. Frances loved her cats, her English roots, and most of all, her family.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Verhelst, infant daughter, Jean Gruver, and the father of her children, Jerry Gruver.



Survivors include her son, Brent (Meggan) Gruver; grandchildren, Kyle, and Kyra Gruver; siblings, Patricia (Ken) Chase,



Elizabeth Kinsworthy, and John Kinsworthy; nieces and nephews, Lisa and Michelle Chase, and Charles W. and Ariana Kinsworthy.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American SIDS Institute at www.sids.org.



