Kinstle, Sharon Gladys



KINSTLE, Sharon Gladys, age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Kettering Health Dayton. Sharon was a retired Nurse from St. Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick; and son, Jeffrey. Sharon is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Scott & fiancée, Jennifer Harris, Mark & Allison Maloney; grandchildren, Logan, Braeden, Kacie, Hailey, Grace & Rusty; great-grandchildren, Payton & Rylee; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 10 AM Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society in Sharon's memory.



