KINNAIRD, Gloria

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KINNAIRD, Gloria Faye Gloria Faye Kinnaird, age 77, of Troy, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at StoryPoint Independent Living. She was born October 10, 1942, in Campton, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Arnold and Anna Mae Brewer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Evert; daughter, Angela Kinnaird; sisters, Rena Kay and Glenda. Gloria Faye is survived by her sons, Mark (Ruth) Kinnaird, Tony (Melissa) Kinnaird; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several siblings; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Gloria Faye was a kind and honest woman, and anyone who met her, instantly liked her. No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

