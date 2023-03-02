KINMAN, Alson



Alson Kinman left this world peacefully on February 26, 2023, at his home in New Sharon. Al was born at home in Aurora, Indiana, to Alson and H. Ruth (Seider) Kinman. He went to work at a young age, believing that through hard work, you could afford the items to make your life easier or just to have fun. He graduated Kiser High School in Dayton, Ohio, and immediately went to work full-time. He formed his own company, Kinman Construction, after his father's death.



He was married several times and had two children, Christopher and Eric. His last marriage was to Angela. The old soul, Angela, and the young soul, Al, were together for almost 13 years.



Al moved from Indiana to Iowa in 1983. This land west of the Mississippi Ocean, as he liked to call it, was a nightmare for a sports enthusiast like Al. He was an Indianapolis 500 stringer photographer, Indianapolis Colts fan, and Indiana Hoosier through and through. It was a hard adjustment, but after 40 years, he was getting used to it grudgingly. Iowa wasn't all bad for Al; he earned his private pilot's license after coming to Iowa and enjoyed flying for many years. One of his favorite destinations was The World's Greatest Aviation Celebration in OshKosh, WI. He also enjoyed hanging out with other pilots at the Pella Municipal Airport, where he hangared his plane. Al was proud of his Masonic Grand Lodge of Ohio membership for over 65 years.



Al was preceded in death by his parents, Alson and Ruth.



Those left to celebrate his life are his wife, Angela; sons: Christopher (Tammy) and Eric (Sheila) Kinman; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Private family burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Friends Cemetery in New Sharon. Memorials may be made to Mahaska Health Foundation for Hospice



Services.

