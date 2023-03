King, Kristine K.



Kristine K. King, 64, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2023. She was a bright light and a friend to everyone who knew her. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.