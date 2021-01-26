KING, Helen M.



Age 91, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.



Helen is survived by her children, John W. (Barb) King, Pat (Robert) Menke, Robert (Lee Ann) King, of Hamilton, and Timmy King; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great- grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband William M. King and



2 sons, Thomas and Jerry King.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30am Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 9:30am-10:30am on Wednesday in the funeral home. Online register book available at



