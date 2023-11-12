King, Elvin R.



Elvin R. King, a dedicated teacher and coach, passed away on November 9, 2023, in Beavercreek, Ohio. He was born on April 4, 1941, in Frametown, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles E. and Myrtle A. (James) King. Elvin's passion for education and sports left a lasting impact on the Cedarville University community. Elvin earned a master's degree from Bowling Green University. His dedication to lifelong learning was evident in his teaching methods and interactions with students. His career spanned an impressive 41 years at Cedarville University, where he taught courses such as Biomechanics, measurement and evaluation, and kinesiology to name a few. In addition to his teaching duties, he also coached the cross country and track teams. His commitment to his students and athletes earned him a well-deserved place in three different halls of fame. Outside of his professional life, Elvin cherished the moments spent traveling and reconnecting with past students and former runners as they began their own families. He found joy in watching Cedarville athletic activities alongside his beloved wife. Elvin was also an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed following various sports events on television. Described as spirited and competitive both in board games and athletics, Elvin possessed an endearing personality characterized by loyalty and determination. Many considered him a mentor figure due to his guidance and support throughout their academic journey. Among some of his proudest accomplishments, Elvin was involved in the preparation and construction of the Cedarville Cross Country course. He also took great pleasure in working alongside his grandchildren, who helped him with this endeavor. Elvin's commitment to enriching the Cedarville campus and fostering a sense of unity among students and athletes will not be forgotten. He was preceded in death by his son, Russell King, in 1997; his brothers, Charles, Edgar, Edwin, Erman, Errol and Elton King; and sisters, Merle Blair and Velma Young. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joyce (Walker) King; daughter, Sheri Zaage, and her husband Scott, along with their children-Karyn Zaage (Nate Webster), Eric Zaage, Mark Zaage, and Alex Zaage. Elvin's legacy extends to his surviving family members: sisters, Kathy (Tom) Babitt, Dora Miller and Lois Riggs; Melissa King and Nancy King (sisters-in-law) and one great-grandchild on the way-an eagerly anticipated addition to the family. Elvin and Joyce have been members of Grace Baptist Church since 1970 and it is only fitting to have family and friends celebrate his life there. His legacy will be honored through a Celebration of Life service to be held on November 15, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville, Ohio. The service will begin at 11:00am. Following the service, there will be a visiting time with Elvin's family also at the church. Elvin will be laid to rest at North Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cedarville University Athletic Department, 251 N. Main St. Cedarville, OH 45314. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



