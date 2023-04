Kindred, Linda

Kindred (Rademachir), Linda Jo



Linda J Kindred, age 80 of New Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Visitation 11:00 AM - 12 Noon at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington followed by a procession to Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington for a Graveside Service and Interment. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com