KINCER, Joyce M.



Age 82 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Joyce was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, on May 11, 1940, to the late Shelby Lee Davis and Augusta (Ramsey) Davis. After moving to Hamilton, she married the love of her life, Guiles Kincer and raised a family together. Known to many of the neighborhood children as Jo-Jo, she was a stay-at-home mom. She will be dearly missed by her family. Joyce is survived by her sons, Dave (Lisa) Crouch and Paul Allen; her grandchildren, Kelli, Alicia, Shelby and Corey; her great-grandchildren, T.J., Hudson, Jon, Liam, Jack and Gwen; and her brother, Doyle Davis. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Tammy Allen; and her husband, Guiles G. Kincer. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at The Laurels of Hamilton for their kindness and compassion over the years. Joyce's generous spirit continues as she has donated her body to medical science. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com Arrangements by Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

