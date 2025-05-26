Kincaid, Lucas

30-year Memoriam -- LUCAS "LUKE" LEE KINCAID



Such a hero was he, our sweet Lucas Lee. Forever in our hearts, his memory shall be. To the side of a friend brave Lucas did swim, never thinking of the danger he was putting himself in. Unselfish Love, Luke showed us that day, never considering his safety with his precious life did pay. Great sorrow and grief his family now bears. The only comfort is knowing he's in Jesus' sweet care. With prayers, tears and love to his memory we give, with hopes as a family in heaven we'll live.



Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends John 15:13



