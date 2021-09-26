KINCAID, Joyce

KINCAID (Boilon),



Joyce Ellen



87, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Villa of Springfield. She was born March 23, 1934, in Springfield the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma (Kingery) Boilon also from Springfield. Joyce was a resident of Springfield Masonic Home for many years and a member of Grace Fellowship Church and Family Worship Center. She leaves behind two sons: Robert D. Carr and Brian E. Carr; two daughters: Sharon K. Amburgey and Sarah E. (Rick) Baxter; a daughter-in-law, Crystal Carr; brother, Wayne Boilon; sister-in-law Jan Boilon; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and her special dog, Lacey. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kincaid, Jr.; three children: Sandra Jo Witt, William R. Carr and infant daughter, Penny L. Carr; son-in-law, Jerry Witt; a grandson, Zackery Carr; brother, Oliver Boilon and sister, Nancy (Boilon) Keller; beloved dog, Toby. A celebration of life for Joyce will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Berner officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



