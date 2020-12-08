KIMMET, Robert "Bob"



Robert Lewis Kimmet, of Fairborn, passed away on Saturday, November 7th, at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. He was 77.



Bob was born November 18, 1942, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Grace (Slattery) Kimmet and



Hilary Kimmet. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1960 and went on to earn both a B.A. in History and Economics from Bluffton University and a M.A. in Guidance and Counseling from Bowling Green State University. He spent over thirty years as a teacher, guidance counselor, and work study program coordinator in Upper Sandusky, Kenton, Maumee, Wapakoneta, and Bellbrook, Ohio. He also helped coordinate the Occupational Work Adjustment program at Xenia's Greene County Career Center.



Bob had a great sense of humor and loved meeting and talking to all kinds of people. He also loved coaching, playing, and watching sports, especially baseball and basketball. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and regularly attended their spring training games while living in Sarasota, Florida.



Bob is survived by three sisters, two brothers, one son, and one grandson. He chose to donate his body to science through the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program and will be honored in their 2020 memorial service, which has been postponed until next year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to donorschoose.org to support classroom projects of local



teachers.

