Kimble, Paul E.



Paul E. Kimble, age 90 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on March 18, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 4, 1933 the son of Charles W. and Edith (Poff) Kimble. He graduated from Hamilton High School and attended Anderson College. He later served in the United States Army. On April 3, 1953 he married Marilyn Sexton. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; one son, Russ Kimble; three grandchildren, Cody, Leland and Tyler; one great grandchild, Eric; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric Kimble; one sister, Catherine Cupp and his brother, Robert Kimble. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

