X

Kimble, Paul

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Kimble, Paul E.

Paul E. Kimble, age 90 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on March 18, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 4, 1933 the son of Charles W. and Edith (Poff) Kimble. He graduated from Hamilton High School and attended Anderson College. He later served in the United States Army. On April 3, 1953 he married Marilyn Sexton. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; one son, Russ Kimble; three grandchildren, Cody, Leland and Tyler; one great grandchild, Eric; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric Kimble; one sister, Catherine Cupp and his brother, Robert Kimble. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Beigel, John
2
Shepherd, James
3
Jones, Harry
4
Fosnight, Charles
5
Lemoine, Lucy
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top