Kimberly Mastandrea

Mastandrea, Kimberly Kay



age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on December 26, 2025. A Dayton native, she was born on July 15, 1957, to the late Lowell and Francine Clark. Kimberly graduated from Wright State University School of Nursing in 1980 and proudly maintained her nursing license until her passing. She was a longtime member of the Church of the Incarnation in Dayton, Moraine Country Club, and the Penbrooke Garden Club. Kimberly possessed a strong calling to care for others, from her career as a registered nurse, to regularly hosting family and friends at her home, and most of all as a loving mother and doting Nana. She also enjoyed tending to her garden, baking, sewing, and preserving family memories through scrapbooking. Kimberly is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Dr. Joseph Mastandrea. She leaves behind four children, Robert Mastandrea, Angela (Jeremy) Drake, Catherine (Justin) Gault, and Christine Mastandrea; and three cherished grandchildren, Robert, Layla, and Clark Drake. She is also survived by a sister, Beverly Penrod. Family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 7, at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville (81 N. Main St.) from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation on Thursday, January 8, at 1:00pm, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Kimberly's family invites friends to gather for a reception at Moraine Country Club following the burial, to continue to share memories of Kimberly's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kimberly's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com