Killworth, Richard



81, died at his home in Dublin, Ohio, on October 18, 2024. Born in 1943 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the late Albert and Margaret Killworth, Richard spent his entire life dedicated to his family, community, and career. He attended Purdue University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Master of Arts in History. In 1970, he graduated from George Washington University Law School with honors and went on to receive his Master of Laws in 1972. Richard enjoyed a distinguished career as a patent attorney. He was a law clerk and technical advisor to Judge J. Lindsay Almond, Jr., U.S. Court of Customs and Patent Appeals, an associate and partner at Biebel, French, and Nauman, a founding member of Killworth, Gottman, Hagan, and Schaeff, and a senior partner at Dinsmore and Shohl. His many accomplishments include serving as the President of the Dayton Bar Association, Vice Mayor of the City of Oakwood, Life Member of the Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference, and Professor of Law at the University of Dayton and The Ohio State University. These achievements in the legal profession earned him widespread respect among his peers. Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon; his daughter, Mindy, and grandchildren Sophia and Jonathan; his son, Allen, and daughter-in-law, Linda, and grandchildren Evan and Justin; as well as his brothers, Steven and Timothy, and his sister, Mary. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 29 at 2:30 PM. A reception will follow at the Dayton Country Club, 555 Kramer Road, Dayton, Ohio, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.



